Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $40,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.30 and a 200 day moving average of $278.08. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

