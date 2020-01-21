Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of EVI Industries worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVI Industries by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EVI Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of EVI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 1,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,500. EVI Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

