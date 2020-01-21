Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 48,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

