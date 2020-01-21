Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000.

USMV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 2,448,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

