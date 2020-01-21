Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ERII traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,787. The stock has a market cap of $572.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,130 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

