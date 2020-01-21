Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Sells 7,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$366,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,277,070.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

ENGH stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.27. The company had a trading volume of 132,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.94. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$30.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

