Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 43,330 shares changing hands.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

