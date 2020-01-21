Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. 933,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,663. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

