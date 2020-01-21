eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $3.05 million and $77,353.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bibox, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

