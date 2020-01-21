EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.88

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.88 and last traded at $232.43, with a volume of 266300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,032,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

