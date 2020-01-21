ETHplode Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $49,096.00 and approximately $444.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX, Sistemkoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03662687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ETHplode