Etrion (TSE:ETX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.27

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Etrion SA will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

