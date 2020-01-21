Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.05

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

