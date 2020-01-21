Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.93. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 6,583,762 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

In other Evolution Mining news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 2,892,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

