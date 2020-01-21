EVOS Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. EVOS has a total market cap of $7,409.00 and $12.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, EVOS has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

