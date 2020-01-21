Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 1,463,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

