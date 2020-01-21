F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,492. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

