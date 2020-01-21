FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $581,122.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinMex and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $581,122.00 and approximately $156,787.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

