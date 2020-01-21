Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 46,544 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

