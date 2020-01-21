Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $17.34 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 2,927,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,603. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

