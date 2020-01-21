Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 58,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 307,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,870 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

