Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 8,619 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,106. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

