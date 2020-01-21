Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 161.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,057,000 after buying an additional 171,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 136,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,456. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

