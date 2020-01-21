First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $615.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

