Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500 at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,976 ($118.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,085.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,825.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

