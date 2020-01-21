Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.