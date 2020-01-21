Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 91,474 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 1,061,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.