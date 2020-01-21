Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $247,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,298 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 1,068,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

