Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,687 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq makes up about 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 868,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,227. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

