Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 957.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,657,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 2,017,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,760. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

