Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 2,601 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

VHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.80. 393,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,785. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $197.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.45.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

