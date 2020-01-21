Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cloudera by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 185.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

CLDR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 5,125,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

