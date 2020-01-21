Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 198,395 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,395 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.