Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.85. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 3,206 shares trading hands.

FSUMF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.