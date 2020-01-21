FREE Coin (FREE) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $938,024.00 and approximately $16,299.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

