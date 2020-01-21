Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $53,254.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,346,407 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and BitMart.

