FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

