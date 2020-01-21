Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BHAT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

