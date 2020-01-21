Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

GLPI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 625,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

