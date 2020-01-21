Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $11.34 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00012949 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03662687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Koinex, Coinnest, Bitinka and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

