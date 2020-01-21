Gene Source Code Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37,612.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $37,612.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.03644449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00209257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

