General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in General Electric were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,005,832. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

