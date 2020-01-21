GenTrust LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,388,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,736 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,531,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 4,526,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,844,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after buying an additional 2,038,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,509,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 4,740,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,771,166. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

