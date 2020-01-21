GenTrust LLC Has $560,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $38.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

