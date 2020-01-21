GenTrust LLC Sells 11,837 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.