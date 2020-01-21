Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,686. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.