Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 12,260,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

