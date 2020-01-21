Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys 77,709 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Editas Medicine worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 623,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.63. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.