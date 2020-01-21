Global Thematic Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,705 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Aramark worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 2,213,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

