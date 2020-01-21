Global Thematic Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 260,049 RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 260,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,900,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $25,374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $22,936,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 353.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 1,328,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at $79,931,809.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

